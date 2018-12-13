Timothée Chalamet Just Invited Himself Over to Richard E. Grant’s for Christmas: 'Can I?'

Timothée Chalamet is getting chummy with his competition.

The 22-year-old actor recently picked up supporting actor nominations at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his performance in Beautiful Boy. Chalamet is up against veteran Richard E. Grant, who was also nominated for Can You Ever Forgive Me? at both award shows.

But Chalamet has no trouble getting close to his competition — and even invited himself over for Christmas at Grant’s house!

The Call Me By Your Name actor responded to a video from Grant, 61, in which he celebrates his latest nomination in front of a decked out Christmas tree, where he made his move.

“Richaaaard I have just seen CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME and forgive me for being late to the party but man you’re a genius !!! And this video makes me wanna spend Christmas with yoooou !! Can I ?” Chalamet wrote.

In the video, Grant calls the SAG Awards nomination the “greatest Christmas gift ever” and name drops his fellow nominees — Chalamet, Mahershala Ali, Sam Elliot and Adam Driver.

The 25th annual televised show will present 13 awards — which focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture — for acting in film and television.

Leading the pack was A Star Is Born with four nominations, while Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Amy Adams each picked up two nominations in different categories.

Will & Grace favorite Megan Mullally has been tapped to host the show this year.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.