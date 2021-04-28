The actor is starring in the upcoming adaptation of Dune, set for release on Oct. 1

Timothée Chalamet Jokes 'I've Been Playing with Myself' as He Debuts His New Dune Action Figure

Timothée Chalamet is his own best friend.

On Tuesday, the actor introduced fans to his very own action figure from his upcoming film Dune in a cheeky Instagram post.

"I've been playing with myself all day," Chalamet, 25, wrote in the caption, while also sharing photos of the action figure sitting on the couch next to his remote control and on his guitar.

The actor stars in the recent adaptation of Dune, based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert and directed by Dennis Villeneuve (Arrival).

Chalamet plays Prince Paul Atreides, who leads nomadic tribes in a battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis for a special spice that extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought and makes faster-than-light travel practical.

The film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

While the book told the whole story in one installment, Villeneuve told Vanity Fair in May 2020 that he will tell the story in two movies.

"I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie," said Villeneuve. "The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details."

"No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt," he added. "That's why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation—the overexploitation—of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It's a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth."