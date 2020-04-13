Timothée Chalamet Is Out of This World in First Look at Denis Villeneuve'ss Dune Adaptation

Timothée Chalamet is on the cusp of a bleak assignment in the first photo from the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Dune.

The groundbreaking 1965 sci-fi novel is hitting the big screen for the second time (David Lynch took a stab at the material with his badly received 1984 adaptation), with equally-groundbreaking director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) at the helm. The Blade Runner director has kept details of his upcoming film under wraps, but a first look unveiled by Vanity Fair shows how Chalamet will take on the novel’s protagonist, Paul Atreides.

In the shot, a solemn Chalamet keeps his head down as he walks on the shore of his native planet Caladan, dressed in a striking all-black outfit complete with dramatic coat, belt and leather gloves.

The picture comes before Paul’s royal family heads off for a dangerous mission to Arrakis, a mining planet where they will seek to harvest a special spice.

And it’s Paul’s reluctancy in the face of adventure that drew Chalamet, 24, to the role.

“The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts,” Chalamet told Vanity Fair. “He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”

The movie has a star-studded cast, with Paul’s parents being played by Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson while his trainer is a veteran soldier played by Josh Brolin.

Also starring are Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard and more.

The movie is currently still set for a December 18 release, with Villeneuve anticipating showing it to big audiences.

“Dune was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like family to me, and they’re very much in my thoughts,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair. “I’m so proud to showcase their hard work. I look forward to a time when we can all get together again as Dune was made to be seen on the big screen.”