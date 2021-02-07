Timothée Chalamet Is Edward Scissorhands' Son Edgar in Super Bowl Ad with Film's Original Star Winona Ryder

"Timothée is really the perfect person to embody that character," Winona Ryder tells PEOPLE

Timothée Chalamet has scissors for hands in Cadillac's whimsical new Super Bowl ad that pays homage to one of Tim Burton's most beloved films.

The Oscar nominee, 25, appears opposite Winona Ryder, 49, reprising her role as Kim from Edward Scissorhands, in a commercial advertising the Cadillac LYRIQ — the brand's first all-electric vehicle — that also serves as a sequel of sorts to the 1990 classic.

The new spot imagines Chalamet as Edward and Kim's son Edgar, who like his father (played by Johnny Depp in the original), is finding life difficult to navigate with shears for hands. To make life easier for Edgar, Kim presents him with the Cadillac LYRIQ, which is equipped with the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature, allowing him to drive without touching the wheel with his blades.

Ryder tells PEOPLE taking part in the ad was an easy decision as the film "holds an incredibly special place in my heart."

"It was a pretty special thing to be able to revisit my role as Kim again, even if just for a little while," she says.

As for seeing the Call Me By Your Name star emulate Depp's performance from the original film, Ryder says it was both "very surreal and also just very, very sweet."

"I loved the idea of getting to work with Timothée, who I'm such a fan of," she adds. "Timothée is really the perfect person to embody that character."

Burton, the visionary director behind the original film, marveled at the impact the film continues to have years later.

"It's rare when a work you're proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," he said in a statement. "I'm glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."

Alongside Ryder and Depp, the film also starred Dianne Wiest, Alan Arkin, Anthony Michael Hall and Vincent Price.

