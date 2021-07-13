Timothée Chalamet Hops Out of a Bathtub in Scene from The French Dispatch with Frances McDormand

Timothée Chalamet goes nude in a new scene from Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch

Timothée Chalamet is baring it all in a new clip from Wed Anderson's upcoming movie The French Dispatch.

The Oscar nominee, 25, stars as student activist Zeffirelli who shares scenes with Frances McDormand's serious journalist Lucinda Krementz. The scene shows their dynamic as Krementz catches a nude Zeffirelli in the bathtub before he asks her to look over his writing.

Zeffirelli eventually runs out of the tub to hand her his notebook, with Chalamet briefly appearing nude.

"Don't criticize my manifesto," Zeffirelli says as Krementz starts giving him notes on his writing.

"Oh, you don't want remarks?" Krementz asks.

"I don't need remarks, do I?" an anxious Zeffirelli responds. "I only asked you to proofread it 'cause I thought you'd be even more impressed by how good it already is."

"Let's start with the typo," Krementz says.

The French Dispatch Timothee Chalamet Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Inspired in part by The New Yorker, the film, labeled a "love letter to journalists," features Bill Murray as editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. and the writers and story subjects that make up the magazine, played by A-Listers like Tilda Swinton, McDormand, Elisabeth Moss, Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Adrian Brody, Benicio Del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Jason Schwartzman and more.

The French Dispatch revolves around the staff of the magazine as they get ready to print its last-ever issue.

The movie, which just had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival after a long delay, has Anderson's well-documented style and color palate, and features a starry cast just like 2016's The Grand Budapest Hotel.