The 2020 Oscars are just over a week away and more presenters are being added to the mix.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the latest crop of presenters that will join the telecast on Feb. 9.

The Academy announced Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig will all present at the ceremony.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

Last year’s Oscar winners Regina King, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and Mahershala Ali will also be presenting the acting categories.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain previously said in a statement.

Image zoom Timothée Chalamet, Gal Gadot and Lin-Manuel Miranda Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Rindoff/Charriau/Getty; Mat Hayward/Getty

Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Colman won Best Actress for The Favourite.

King picked up Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk last year, while Ali won for Best Supporting Actress in Green Book.

Joker‘s 11 nominations leads the pack this year with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood coming in second with 10.

Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each picked up six nods, while Ford v Ferrari came away with four.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.