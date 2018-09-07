Timothée Chalamet Freaked Out About Working with Steve Carell as a 'Huge Fan' of The Office

Timothée Chalamet is just like any other fan of The Office when it comes to the show’s star, Steve Carell.

The 22-year-old actor stars alongside the former Michael Scott actor, 56, in Beautiful Boy, a gut-wrenching story about a father and his drug-addict son. The movie also happens to star Amy Ryan, who played Michael Scott’s wife Holly Flax on The Office — a fact that didn’t escape Chalamet.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Call Me By Your Name Breakout Star Timothée Chalamet

“I had to audition a number of times for this and the last time I came in was with Steve and I felt immediately well taken in, protected,” Chalamet tells PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival. “But I will say, I had to get over the fact that I was such a huge fan and be chill about the whole thing. Like, I’m totally sitting up here with Michael and Holly, but I’m not gonna go near that. That was the small little thing I had to get over.”

Steve Carell as Michael Scott Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Carell played Michael Scott for 7 seasons on the beloved NBC sitcom, with Ryan coming in during season 4 as Holly, a love interest for Michael. The longtime Dunder Mifflin manager eventually moves away (as Carell leaves the show) to be with Holly.

Carell also connected with the young actor, who earned his first Oscar nomination earlier this year for Call Me By Your Name.

“From my perspective, we connected instantly,” Carell says. “The first time we met. He’s, I mean, look at him. He’s such a kind, generous, warm, intelligent, funny. I’m not trying to make you feel weird, but we connected instantly. He’s a great, great guy. It was easy for him to feel as if we had a parent/son relationship.”

Beautiful Boy hits theaters Oct. 12.