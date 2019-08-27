All hail Timothée Chalamet.

Netflix just dropped the first teaser trailer for it upcoming period piece The King, featuring the Oscar-nominated actor playing King Henry V as he struggles to embrace the life of a royal after spending most of his life away from it.

Full of period costumes, set pieces and Chalamet’s iconic award season bowl cut, the clip gives a glimpse into the royal epic set to release this fall.

“A new chapter of my life has begun, already I can feel the weight of this crown I wear,” says a stoic Chalamet in the teaser, as he watches over his kingdom in chaos. The young royal was forced to become king after his father dies in the middle of a war and he inherits the title.

The film is directed by The Rover‘s David Michôd, who also co-write the script with Joel Edgerton. It features a star-studded cast, including Chalamet’s one-time rumored girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp.

The young actor also faces off against Robert Pattinson and acts opposite Ben Mendelsohn and Sean Harris. Edgerton steps in front of the camera as King Henry’s aging mentor and confidant.

The King, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this fall, follows the buzz from Chalamet’s other award season contender, Greta Gerwig’s remake of Little Women. The trailer for the anticipated film was released on Aug. 13.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age classic, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Chalamet, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern, plus two rising stars, Eliza Scanlen (HBO’s Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar).

Little Women is Ronan and Chalamet’s second film together with Gerwig after starring in her 2017 hit Lady Bird, which garnered five Oscar nominations including best actress for Ronan. (Streep and Dern also recently worked together on Big Little Lies season 2.)