Timothée Chalamet Puts Finger up His Nose in Series of Goofy Bedroom Selfies

Timothée Chalamet is showing off his playful side.

The Oscar nominee, 27, took to Instagram Sunday to share some close-up shots of himself smiling in bed with messy hair — including one pic with his finger up his nose!

Another image showed a close-up of Chalamet smiling into the camera, with a third focusing on his left eye and nearby facial features.

"We asked for selfies, and he understood the assignment," one fan commented on the actor's uncaptioned post.

"My girlfriend has dreams of you," wrote another, while a third follower chimed in, "Yess make Instagram casual again," in reference to Chalamet's no-frills shots in front of a white, tufted headboard.

Despite his well-known love for fashion and bold red carpet looks, Chalamet is far more uneasy with appearing on social media.

Timothée Chalamet Instagram

"To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged," Chalamet said about the impact of social media platforms while promoting Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival in September, reported E! News.

"I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media," Chalamet added. "Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it's tough to be alive now."

"I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it," he continued.

Timothée Chalamet Instagram

Speaking in the September 2022 cover feature of Vogue magazine, Chalamet added that he had also received some sage advice on how to navigate his meteoric rise to fame from one of his idols, Leonardo DiCaprio.

"No hard drugs and no superhero movies," Chalamet said DiCaprio, 48, told him when they first met in 2018, a mantra that Vogue described as the Dune star's "career rule."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The movie star previously shared that he had received the advice in October 2021, but declined at the time to reveal who told him.

"One of my heroes — I can't say who or he'd kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice," Chalamet told Time last year.