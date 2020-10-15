Timothée Chalamet Admits to 'Feeling Embarrassed' by Those Photos of Him Kissing Lily-Rose Depp

The two first sparked dating rumors in October 2018, after meeting while filming the The King

Timothée Chalamet is recalling an uncomfortable time in his life.

The actor explained the whiplash of feelings in a new feature with GQ in which he opens up about the highly publicized photos of him and ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp kissing on a boat. The photos came after Chalamet and Depp promoted their Netflix movie The King at the Venice Film Festival and spent the next day relaxing on a yacht.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Chalamet, 24, said. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’"

But the bliss ended the next morning when the photos hit the internet and people starting joking about the awkward-looking position Chalamet contorted into in order to kiss Depp. Others questioned why the pair were being so public about their romance.

"Then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!” Chalamet added.

The two first sparked dating rumors in October 2018, after meeting while filming the The King. Fan accounts on social media linked Chalamet and Depp — the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis — pointing to photos of the pair together as evidence.

After a year of dating Depp, Chalamet was described as "currently single" in an April 2020 British Vogue feature. The actor declined to talk about his former relationship in the new GQ profile, with the writer explaining that Chalamet is "serious" about keeping the romance "to himself."

Chalamet previously dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 23, when they were students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. He was most recently spotted in several steamy outings with Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.