Timothée Chalamet Dreams of Zendaya in Explosive and Captivating New Dune Trailer

Timothée Chalamet is put to the test in the latest Dune trailer

With Dune is just months away, a new trailer is getting fans hyped up.

The just-released footage shows off more of the Dune universe and how director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) was able to bring it to life in massive scale.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul, the gifted prince with his people's hopes riding on him, the movie also features Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson as his parents, as well as Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya.

The trailer introduces Paul and the mysterious dreams he's been having, all featuring a veil-obscured Zendaya. While the dreams feel more and more real, Momoa's Duncan Idaho makes sure to remind Paul to focus on the reality around them.

The clip goes on to preview how the fate of his family, and his people of Atreides, will rest in his powerful hands as he teams up with Zendaya to fight back against a foreign enemy ready to eradicate them all.

timothee chalamet

Earlier this week, PEOPLE got a sneak peek at the first 10 minutes of the highly-anticipated movie, as well as an extra scene.

The scale of the movie immediately shines at the beginning, as Zendaya's character describes the central conflict of the film in a haunting voiceover. The monologue plays as the audiences sees the Dune universe for the first time, including the spice-filled planet of Arrakis and the native Fremen people's fight to protect it.

Zendaya is part of the Fremen — and the opening scenes show how her people fight back.

zendaya

Most importantly, the footage shows just how huge the sandworms will be in the movie and especially on an IMAX screen. The pivotal scenes teased both in the trailer and in the advance sequence gave just peek at the obstacle the characters will have to overcome.

The film is the second adaptation of the groundbreaking 1965 sci-fi novel to hit the big screen. David Lynch (Blue Velvet) took a stab at the material with his badly received 1984 adaptation.