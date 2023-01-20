Timothée Chalamet Dreams of Landing an Apple TV+ Role in Funny New Ad: 'Hey, Apple — Call Me'

Apple TV+ rolled out a similar campaign starring Jon Hamm last year, and the actor will be on season 3 of The Morning Show

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 02:16 PM

Timothée Chalamet feels left out.

On Friday, Apple TV+ released a new ad campaign starring the Oscar nominee, 27, as he watches a variety of the streaming service's most popular and award-winning releases in recent years — and ponders why he hasn't landed a role there yet.

"I was in two Best Picture nominees last year," the Dune actor says as he and a friend are shown watching Academy Award-winner CODA in a movie theater.

Later, Chalamet is shown scrolling through Jennifer Lawrence's movie Causeway and Selena Gomez's documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on an iPad as his car drives by adoring fans, forcing him to wonder why he does not have his own doc on the platform.

The ad also shows the actor considering a turn to television roles as he affirms he could star in Apple TV+'s recent hits Ted Lasso, Severance and Black Bird: "I guess I could do prison," he says.

Timothee Chalamet for Apple TV+
Apple TV/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chalamet's Dune costar Jason Momoa later FaceTimes in for the new spot as he says he finished production on his own Apple TV+ series Chief of War, forcing Chalamet to realize seemingly every star in Hollywood has a role on the streaming service except him.

Timothee Chalamet for Apple TV+
Apple TV/YouTube

"Wait, you have a new Apple show?" Chalamet asks Momoa, who replies, "At this point, who doesn't?"

"Yeah, I mean, who doesn't at this point? Like you just said..." Chalamet replies.

Timothee Chalamet for Apple TV+
Apple TV/YouTube

The ad ends as Chalamet realizes Apple has even recruited film legends Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Chalamet's own mentor Leonardo DiCaprio for the upcoming movie Killers of the Flower, leading the Bones and All actor to request the company calls him as he rolls over onto his bed.

Back in January 2022, the streaming service rolled out a similar ad campaign starring Jon Hamm as he, too, questions why Apple TV+ had not yet recruited him for a role. Hamm, 51, has since landed a role on the upcoming third season of The Morning Show, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Related Articles
Ted Lasso season 3
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal
Top Gun: Maverick Releases 3-Hour Loop of Shirtless Beach Football Scene for the Holidays
'Top Gun: Maverick' Releases 3-Hour Loop of Shirtless Beach Football Scene for the Holidays
Wonka
'Wonka' Movie: Everything to Know
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy Was 'Troubled' on Set of 2006 Film, Director Recalls: 'She Had a Lot of Demons'
ed Lasso Shares Messages of Support for USMNT on Hometown Billboards Across Country
Ted Lasso Supports the U.S. Men's Soccer Team with Messages on Billboards in Their Hometowns
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Will Start Streaming on Paramount+ in December
Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley 'Slumberland' Premiere
Jason Momoa Raves About Working with 'Wonderful' Child Actor Marlow Barkley: 'My Babies Are the Same Age'
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know
Martin Scorsese accepts the Oscar for best director for his work on "The Departed" at the 79th Academy Awards
Martin Scorsese's Life in Photos
Coni Momoa, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lisa Bonet, and Lola Iolani Momoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California
All About Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's 2 Kids
jason momoa
Jason Momoa Bares Butt While Stripping Down to Hawaiian Malo: I 'Don't Like Wearing Clothes Anymore'
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Will Smith Says He Understands If People Are 'Not Ready' to See 'Emancipation' After Oscars Incident
Jason Momoa Bares Butt Again, Wears Hawaiian Malo During Hawaii Trip
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt Again Wearing Only Hawaiian Malo: 'Welcome to My Ohana'
Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio
Timothée Chalamet Reveals the Advice Leonardo DiCaprio Gave: 'No Superhero Movies and No Hard Drugs'
Lexi Underwood, Xolo Maridueña, Angourie Rice
Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2022: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars
Selena Gomez Rolling Stone
Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children Due to Bipolar Disorder Meds, Details 2018 Psychosis