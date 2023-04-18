Timothée Chalamet's Dating History: From Lourdes Leon to Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet's relationship status is often the topic of internet debate.

The Academy Award-nominated actor has enjoyed plenty of success since his breakout roles in Call Me By Your Name and Ladybird, and with his rise to fame came a few high-profile relationships.

However, Chalamet, who has been linked to stars like Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and, most recently, Kylie Jenner, largely avoids talking about his dating life and has said he feels "intensely judged" due to the pressures of social media.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged," he said while attending the premiere of his film Bones & All at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The actor previously discussed how the word "date" scares him during a 2018 interview with W Magazine. "Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established," he explained when asked about his first dating experience. "You can always see people on early date behavior."

That same year, however, Chalamet showed he might actually be a romantic at heart when he shared the number one lesson he's learned about love with Vogue Paris: "When you love, love wholly. Love unabashedly."

Here's a look back at Timothée Chalamet's dating history.

Lourdes Leon

Karwai Tang/Getty ; Karwai Tang/Getty

While attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City in 2013, Chalamet was linked to fellow student Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna.

Though few details are known about their short-lived relationship, they seem to have remained friends for some time after parting ways. In a 2017 interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the actor revealed he'd spoken to Leon about his lead role in Call Me By Your Name.

"She hasn't seen it yet, but she's excited to," he told Andy Cohen. "She teases me about the public appearances … the movie itself she's very excited about and the reception it's been getting is only a great thing. It's like the public appearance stuff around it, like some of the late night things I've done. I get made fun of."

When the Watch What Happens Live host asked Chalamet how long he and Leon dated, he said while blushing and laughing, "Next question."

The "Like a Virgin" singer's eldest daughter looked back at their time together in an April 2021 interview with Vanity Fair.

"I respect him a lot, we were a little item," she told the outlet. "My first boyfriend."

Lily-Rose Depp

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

Lily-Rose Depp (the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis) and Chalamet's relationship is rumored to have begun in September 2018, after they were spotted together in N.Y.C. on multiple occasions looking cozy. They even took their romance abroad with a visit to Paris that December.

The pair met while working on Netflix's The King, and just after they attended the film's premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss on a boat in Capri, Italy.

In November 2020, Chalamet opened up to GQ about the private moment going public: "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life."

"I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.' And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real knob? All pale?" he continued.

The Beautiful Boy star added: "And then people are like, 'This is a PR stunt.' A PR stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!"

After about a year and a half of dating, news broke in April 2020 that Chalamet and Depp had split. The actor has yet to discuss the breakup publicly.

Eiza González

Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty ; Karwai Tang/Getty

In June 2020, Chalamet was spotted enjoying a summer getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with actress Eiza González.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the actors flew there with friends via private jet and stayed at Chileno Bay for five days.

"They enjoyed the luxury resort and seemed to have the best time," the insider shared. "They recently started hanging out and they looked happy together."

The source added, "They hung out in the sun, eat amazing food and relaxed. It was a fun getaway."

A different insider revealed to PEOPLE that González had split from Australian actor Luke Bracey and was "talking on and off" with Chalamet.

However, things didn't last long between them. By October 2020, reports circulated that the pair had split.

Sarah Talabi

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage ; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The actor spent time at Coachella in April 2022 with model and influencer Sarah Talabi, leading to rumors that they could be more than just friends.

Talabi posted an Instagram Story from the music festival, writing, "Had the best time with the best group of people," on the screen and tagging Chalamet's Instagram handle, plus her twin sister Leah Talabi and a friend.

Talabi later confirmed she did spend time with the Dune star, but quickly pivoted the conversation elsewhere.

"I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties," Sarah told Page Six. "That was me in the photos; my twin sister, Leah Talabi, was there, too. We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life."

"Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective."

Kylie Jenner

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ; Karwai Tang/WireImage

In April 2023, rumors began circulating that Chalamet and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner were seeing each other after her Range Rover was photographed in his driveway.

A source then told PEOPLE that the two were "hanging out and getting to know each other."

The pair were also spotted talking to each other a few months prior at Paris Fashion Week. News of their burgeoning relationship came shortly after reports that Jenner was no longer with Travis Scott, the father of her two children, with whom she's been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017.