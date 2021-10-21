Timothée Chalamet Playfully Calls Tom Holland Zendaya's 'Biggest Crush'

Zendaya is crushing on someone special, according to her bestie Timothée Chalamet!

While taking a friendship quiz for BuzzFeed News alongside Chalamet Wednesday, the Dune costars answered rapid-fire questions to test how well they really know each other. Both acing questions on their birthdays, middle names and favorite snacks, the 25-year-old actor didn't skip a beat when asked who his gal pal has feelings for.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Their biggest celebrity crush?" Chalamet read the question. "Easy, Tom Holland!" he replied, prompting Zendaya, 25, to burst into giggles.

The actress quickly regained her composure and turned to ask her friend the same question. "I don't actually know!" she said, giving Chalamet a quizzical glance. "Maybe that's a secret on purpose," she wondered, and then laughed.

On Sunday, Holland, 25, blessed fans with a timeless photo of his rumored girlfriend on the red carpet for the London premiere of Dune, simply captioning the snap with the movie's name and the heart-eye emoji. The Euphoria star responded in the comments: "🥺."

Though the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars were seen sharing a steamy smooch inside a car in July, they have yet to confirm their relationship. A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," said the insider. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Added another source, "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

Tom Holland and Zendaya Tom Holland and Zendaya | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Zendaya seemingly shut down romantic speculation that same month, tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ???"

In an interview with InStyle published earlier this month, Zendaya gushed over Holland, telling the magazine's editor-in-chief Laura Brown: "There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate."

Opening up further about Holland, Zendaya later raved during the interview that he's a "fun time."

"Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British," she joked to Brown.

In April's British GQ cover story, the Cherry actor touched on speculation about his romantic life — particularly how it can be "frustrating" to have relationships play out in the spotlight.

"It's very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it's not just happening between the two of you, it's happening in front of the entire world," he said. "It's one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career."