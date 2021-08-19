Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's Dune, Starry French Dispatch Join New York Film Festival Lineup

The New York Film Festival is taking place Sept. 24 - Oct. 10 at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

ZENDAYA as Chani and TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE,” a Warner Bros.

The 59th New York Film Festival has added to its star-studded slate of films.

On Thursday, Film at Lincoln Center revealed the lineup for the Spotlight section of the upcoming festival, including some of the most highly anticipated movies of the season. The festival is taking place from Sept. 24 through Oct. 10 at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Among the new additions is Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.

The Lost Daughter — Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut starring Olivia Coleman, Paul Mescal and Dakota Johnson — and Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon, with Joaquin Phoenix and Jaboukie Young-White, will also be part of the Spotlight section.

(From L-R): Elisabeth Moss, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Fisher Stevens and Griffin Dunne in the film THE FRENCH DISPATCH. The French Dispatch | Credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

"Our Spotlight section is a new part of our reshaped New York Film Festival, a place that this year encompasses a range of cinema, new and old," NYFF director Eugene Hernandez, said in a release.

He continued, "Of the new work, we're showcasing a selection of anticipated films (and talent) from recent festivals (Wes & company! Olivia! Timmy! Jane & Charlotte! Joaquin! and more), while also looking back at our roots, celebrating the history of NYFF and New York City's film culture by shining a special light on Amos Vogel. We hope that our Spotlight section, in year two, will again engage, enlighten, and entertain!"

In addition to Dune, The French Dispatch, C'mon C'mon and The Lost Daughter, the Spotlight section will feature Mamoru Hosoda's Belle, Charlotte Gainsbourg's Jane, Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio's Marx Can Wait and Sean Baker's Red Rocket. There will also be a special celebration of NYFF co-founder Amos Vogel.

THE LOST DAUGHTER: OLIVIA COLMAN as LEDA. The Lost Daughter | Credit: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX

Kicking off the festival next month is Joel Coen's Shakespeare adaptation, The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth, respectively. The black-and-white offering is set to premiere during opening night on Sept. 24, at Alice Tully Hall, according to a July release.

Penélope Cruz's Spanish drama Parallel Mothers, meanwhile, will close out the festival as the last film screened at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 8.