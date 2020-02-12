Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan Reunite in Trailer for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch

The star-studded trailer for Wes Anderson‘s take on magazine journalism is finally here.

Inspired in part by the New Yorker, the film labeled a “love letter to journalists” features Bill Murray as editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. and the writers and story subjects that make up the magazine, played by A-Listers like Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Elisabeth Moss, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Adrian Brody, Benicio Del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Jason Schwartzman and more.

“It began as a holiday. Eager to escape a bright future on the Great Plains, Arthur Howitzer Jr. transformed a series of travelogue columns into the French Dispatch, a factual, weekly report on the subjects of world politics, the arts (high and low) and diver’s stories of human interest,” the voiceover at the beginning of the trailer explains.

The trailer then goes into a series of different stories, all connected by the journalists who work at the paper.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic: Report

The French Dispatch will revolve around the staff of the magazine as they get ready to print its last-ever issue.

The movie has Anderson’s well-documented style and color palate, and features a starry cast just like 2016’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.

“The story is not easy to explain,” Anderson previously told French publication Charente Libre (via IndieWire). “[It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

The French Dispatch will hit theaters July 24.