Timothée Chalamet and Real-Life 'Beautiful Boy' Nic Sheff Team Up to Talk about Addiction

Real-life Beautiful Boy Nic Sheff and star Timothée Chalamet, 22, visited cities around the country over the weekend to promote their film and bring attention to addiction awareness.

Based on the books written by Nic and his father David (portrayed by Steve Carell), the film details Nic’s struggle with addiction to meth, starting in his teens and how he eventually got sober in his 20s.

Chalamet speaks to an audience before a screening of Beautiful Boy about his role as a meth addict survivor.

With stops in Austin, Dallas, St. Louis and Minneapolis, Chalamet and Sheff appeared before sold-out theaters and held 30-minute Q&As with guests before screening the film.

At St. Louis’s Hi-Pointe Theater, Chalamet was asked how he best prepared to play Sheff. “A little of everything,” the actor told the crowd. “Nic and David’s book helped a lot. Spending time in out-patient and in-patient programs. The key is not to play a drug addict, but to play a human being addicted to drugs.”

Nic Sheff discusses the film, which depicts his journey through meth addiction to sobriety.

Chalamet and Sheff also spoke out about the reality of addiction in a PEOPLE exclusive featurette about the film. “Addiction knows no class, no race, no boundaries and it’s a modern day crisis,” the actor said in the short.

“The good news is that there really is a lot of hope,” said Sheff. “Recovery is possible, not only to recover from this thing but to actually thrive after addiction.”

Chalamet spent time with fans at screenings of Beautiful Boy this weekend.

The film also stars Maura Tierney, Christian Convery, Oakley Bull and Amy Ryan as Nic’s mom, Vicki Sheff.

Beautiful Boy is now playing in select theaters and available nationwide on Nov. 9.