Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Bring Their Romance to N.Y.C. After Steamy Kissing Sighting

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are back in the Big Apple.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in October 2018 after meeting while filming the The King, were spotted back in New York City weeks after taking their romance to Italy for the Venice Film Festival.

The low-key pair were seen on a nighttime stroll in the city this week, with both opting to dress casually for the outing.

Fan accounts on social media first linked Chalamet, 23, and Depp, 20 — the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis — pointing to photos of the pair together as evidence.

In photos of the Oscar-nominated actor and Depp that surfaced on Instagram, the casually dressed stars hung out in Central Park and Mud Coffee in New York City. In one picture, Depp seemed to put her arm around him.

Although the pair have never commented on their relationship, they have been photographed together in public on numerous occasions.

The two were most recently seen together in Italy during the Venice Film Festival, where The King screened. The couple were spotted kissing on a boat in Capri shortly after they both attended the premiere of their movie at the festival.

Chalamet previously dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 22, when they were students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Depp was previously in a relationship with model Ash Stymest, 28.

The King, based on Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V, opens Oct. 11 in theaters and arrives on Netflix Nov. 1.