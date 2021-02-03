The pair listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split

Tim Robbins Was Secretly Married to Gratiela Brancusi for Over 3 Years, Divorce Documents Reveal

Tim Robbins and Gratiela Brancusi were secretly married to each other for over three years before their split, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The actor, 62, and Brancusi wed on Feb. 1, 2017, before splitting on July 1, 2020, as specified in the court documents.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Robbins filed for divorce from Brancusi in Los Angeles on Jan. 25. At the time, it was unclear when the former couple had gotten married.

According to the court documents, Robbins and Brancusi listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The former couple — who do not have any children together — were first linked romantically in February 2018 when The Shawshank Redemption star brought Brancusi to the premiere of his HBO show Here and Now.

Over the course of their relationship, Robbins and Brancusi were also spotted out several times together, including at a hockey game in December 2019.

Robbins was previously in a relationship with Susan Sarandon. The two met on the set of the 1988 film Bill Durham and have two children together, sons Miles, 28, and John "Jack" Henry, 31.

Sarandon and Robbins split in December 2009 after 23 years together.

Robbins has long kept his personal life relatively private, although he told PEOPLE Now in October 2019 that he was fully supportive of his kids seeking careers in the entertainment industry.