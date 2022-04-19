Timothy James Curry was born on April 19, 1946, in Chesire, England. According to his bio, his family moved to Hong Kong not long after he was born but ultimately settled in Plymouth, England. He found his love of acting early, nuturing it during his years in university before taking his first professional role, in the London production of Hair in 1968.

"When asked if he had professional experience and an Equity card, Tim lied about both," reads his website. "By the time the producers found out the truth, they were sufficiently impressed with his talent and presence to sponsor him for his union membership."