The Rocky Horror Show Halloween Livestream will air virtually on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Tim Curry to Host Virtual Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening on Halloween for Wisconsin Dems

The antici....pation is almost over.

The Rocky Horror Show Halloween Livestream will take place just days before the November 3 general election and requires a donation in order to virtually attend, with the suggested amount coming in at $31. It will air one-time only on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Curry, 74, will be joined by an all-star cast who will read through the show, including Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Jason George, Nell Campbell, Seth Green, Jason Alexander, David Arquette, and more.

Performers during the benefit also include the Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza Gonzalez, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winkour, David Anders, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase, and Rumer Willis.

“I’m doing well,” he told Los Angeles magazine in June 2015, adding that his sense of humor has been “absolutely vital” to his recovery.