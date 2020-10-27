Tim Curry to Host Virtual Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening on Halloween for Wisconsin Dems
The Rocky Horror Show Halloween Livestream will air virtually on Saturday at 10 p.m.
The antici....pation is almost over.
Screen icon Tim Curry will return to one of his most famous films when he hosts a virtual screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Halloween. The event will raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic party, a battleground state where former Vice President Joe Biden holds a slim lead in the polls over incumbent President Donald Trump.
The Rocky Horror Show Halloween Livestream will take place just days before the November 3 general election and requires a donation in order to virtually attend, with the suggested amount coming in at $31. It will air one-time only on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.
Curry, 74, will be joined by an all-star cast who will read through the show, including Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Jason George, Nell Campbell, Seth Green, Jason Alexander, David Arquette, and more.
Performers during the benefit also include the Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza Gonzalez, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winkour, David Anders, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase, and Rumer Willis.
Curry previously revisited the classic musical in 2016 for Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again. It marked one of his first major appearances since suffering a stroke in 2013.
“I’m doing well,” he told Los Angeles magazine in June 2015, adding that his sense of humor has been “absolutely vital” to his recovery.
“It’s not tough to maintain,” he told the magazine. “It is just part of my DNA.”