Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Seen Walking Arm-in-Arm Months After She Presented an Award to Him

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are spending some time together.

The Edward Scissorhands director, 64, and Mafia Mamma actress, 58, were photographed arm-in-arm in Madrid on Monday, as seen on the cover of Paris Match magazine.

Burton and Bellucci wore seemingly coordinating ensembles, each dressed warmly and elegantly in all black for their outing.

The new photo comes four months after Bellucci presented Burton with the lifetime achievement Lumière Award at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, in October 2022.

Reps for Burton and Bellucci have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Burton was previously in a long-term relationship with frequent collaborator Helena Bonham Carter, from 2001 to 2014. They share two children: son Billy, 19, and daughter Nell, 15.

During a December 2022 appearance on the Therapy Works podcast, Bonham Carter, 56, reflected on her "painful" breakup from Burton, which she referred to as a "very painful divorce."

"It was a long-lasting thing," she said. "That's the other thing — it's not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it's a kind of marriage if you have children with them. The relationship has to change. It's a very complicated thing, how to share the children."

Today, Bonham Carter is dating art historian Rye Dag Holmboe. The actress joked in her interview, "The shortest distance between two people is laughter, not sex. Sex is overrated — but that might say a lot about my sex."

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter in 2013. David M. Benett/Getty

Meanwhile, Bellucci married Vincent Cassel in 1999. The former couple, who separated in August 2013, are parents to daughters Deva, 18, and Léonie, 12.

The Italian actress and the French actor, 56, met in 1996 while filming the French film The Apartment. They married three years later and also starred in Irreversible together.

Both of their reps confirmed their split, with Cassel's saying the separation was "by mutual agreement."

Burton, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, most recently co-executive produced the Netflix hit series Wednesday and directed several episodes.

Bellucci can be seen opposite Toni Collette in the upcoming comedy Mafia Mamma, and made her stage debut last month as 20th-century soprano Maria Callas in Letters and Memoirs in New York City.