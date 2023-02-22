Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Seen Walking Arm-in-Arm Months After She Presented an Award to Him

Burton and Bellucci wore seemingly coordinating ensembles, each dressed warmly and elegantly in all black for their outing

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 03:02 PM
Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton
Monica Bellucci; Tim Burton. Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage; Elisabetta Villa/Getty

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are spending some time together.

The Edward Scissorhands director, 64, and Mafia Mamma actress, 58, were photographed arm-in-arm in Madrid on Monday, as seen on the cover of Paris Match magazine.

Burton and Bellucci wore seemingly coordinating ensembles, each dressed warmly and elegantly in all black for their outing.

The new photo comes four months after Bellucci presented Burton with the lifetime achievement Lumière Award at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, in October 2022.

Reps for Burton and Bellucci have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton, Imany attend the Lumiere Award ceremony during the 14th Film Festival Lumiere on October 21, 2022 in Lyon, France.
Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Burton was previously in a long-term relationship with frequent collaborator Helena Bonham Carter, from 2001 to 2014. They share two children: son Billy, 19, and daughter Nell, 15.

During a December 2022 appearance on the Therapy Works podcast, Bonham Carter, 56, reflected on her "painful" breakup from Burton, which she referred to as a "very painful divorce."

"It was a long-lasting thing," she said. "That's the other thing — it's not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it's a kind of marriage if you have children with them. The relationship has to change. It's a very complicated thing, how to share the children."

Today, Bonham Carter is dating art historian Rye Dag Holmboe. The actress joked in her interview, "The shortest distance between two people is laughter, not sex. Sex is overrated — but that might say a lot about my sex."

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter in 2013. David M. Benett/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: All the New Celebrity Couples of 2023

Meanwhile, Bellucci married Vincent Cassel in 1999. The former couple, who separated in August 2013, are parents to daughters Deva, 18, and Léonie, 12.

The Italian actress and the French actor, 56, met in 1996 while filming the French film The Apartment. They married three years later and also starred in Irreversible together.

Both of their reps confirmed their split, with Cassel's saying the separation was "by mutual agreement."

Burton, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, most recently co-executive produced the Netflix hit series Wednesday and directed several episodes.

Bellucci can be seen opposite Toni Collette in the upcoming comedy Mafia Mamma, and made her stage debut last month as 20th-century soprano Maria Callas in Letters and Memoirs in New York City.

Related Articles
Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter Recalls 'Mourning' Her 'Painful' Tim Burton Breakup: 'It Was a Long-Lasting Thing'
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's Relationship Timeline
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Zoe Saldana (L) and artist Marco Perego attend the "Infinitely Polar Bear" premiere during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego's Relationship Timeline
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
https://vimeo.com/733162051 Monica Bellucci in Maria Callas
Monica Bellucci Takes on Her First Stage Show as Opera Legend Maria Callas: 'Beauty Deserves Risks'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
morgan evans
Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce amid Her Rumored Romance with Chase Stokes
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020