Tim Allen Warned Tom Hanks That Toy Story 4 Has an Emotional 'Tough' Ending

Anyone planning on seeing Toy Story 4 in theaters this summer may want to bring some tissues.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tom Hanks revealed that his costar Tim Allen warned him about the emotional ending of the film before he went in to record his lines.

Hanks, 62, and Allen, 65, have played the dynamic duo of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively, since 1995’s Toy Story.

“It’s about the most rewarding thing I could imagine being a part of because it just has gone on for so long,” Hanks said of being a part of the long-running franchise.

The Forrest Gump actor then described feeling “self-conscious” while recording in front of the producers and writers.

“There’s like five producers, writers, people who are helping you out and they’re all sitting at tables looking at you record like, ‘Hmm, that was pretty good, but what if we try…’ It was making me self-conscious so for the last couple of sessions I turned my back on those punks and did it without them,” Hanks said.

RELATED: Toy Story 4: Meet Keanu Reeves’ Daredevil Toy in Latest Action-Packed Trailer

The actor continued: “Also because this is the end of the series and I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen… these texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?'”

“I said, ‘No, not yet,'” Hanks said, revealing that Allen told him, “‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.'”

Image zoom Tom Hanks; Tim Allen Karwai Tang/WireImage; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Image zoom Buzz Lightyear and Woody Everett

“And it was!” Hanks revealed. “The last few sessions — we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. So I had to turn my back on them all.”

Hanks then teased that the franchise may not end with the fourth movie.

“Is it over? I don’t know. It’ll live forever. I’m looking forward to a possible three-year extension,” he joked.

RELATED: Toy Story 4: Woody Embarks on a Life-Changing Mission with Bo Peep in First Full Trailer

In the newest trailer for the film, released on Tuesday, the action picks up with Woody and the gang living with Bonnie after their longtime owner Andy gifted her all his toys at the end of the third movie.

The toys are about to take on one of their most difficult challenges when Bonnie literally makes a new toy friend in class, Forky (Tony Hale).

Forky is a spork with googly eyes, a clay mouth and pipe cleaners for arms — and he’s not so sure about being a toy.

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Wilson Reveals What She Told Husband Tom Hanks After Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Also making a first-time appearance is the toy Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves. The John Wick actor joins the franchise as a daredevil character who is friends with the returning Bo Peep.

“He’s the greatest stuntman in Canada!” Reeves, 54, previously told PEOPLE of his character. “Duke becomes an important part of [Woody and Bo’s] mission. They use his skills as a motorcycle daredevil, but what they ask him to do confronts his fear of failure. So he has to kind of face his fear in order to help the greater good.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21.