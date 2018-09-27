Tim Allen Says Toy Story 4 as 'So Emotional' He 'Couldn't Even Get Through the Last Scene'

Tim Allen isn’t spilling the beans plot details for Toy Story 4 but he is giving fans a small taste of what they can expect.

The 65-year-old actor, who has portrayed Buzz Lightyear throughout the films, appeared on The Talk on Wednesday in which he spoke about the highly anticipated animated film.

Asked by cohost Sara Gilbert whether he was hard at work on the beloved film, Allen said, “Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional. I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story. It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene. I would love to be a Washington leaker.”

Before he could say anything more, he stopped himself, explaining, “I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.”

Toy Story 4 sees a return of many of the iconic characters that first captivated audiences in 1995.

Tom Hanks returns as the voice of Woody, while Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt and Laurie Metcalf reprise their roles of Jessie, Dolly and Mrs. Davis, respectively. Randy Newman also returns as the composer of the film. He was nominated for Best Original Song in 1996 for the film’s theme song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Actress Rashida Jones was set to co-write the screenplay but left due to “creative and philosophical differences” in November 2017.

The fourth installment of the beloved children’s classic comes after former Pixar boss John Lasseter was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior within the company.

Lasseter announced his sabbatical in November in a memo obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

“I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form,” he wrote in the memo.

A Disney spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement at the time that the company supports his decision. “We are committed to maintaining an environment in which all employees are respected and empowered to do their best work. We appreciate John’s candor and sincere apology and fully support his sabbatical,” they said.

Lasseter directed Toy Story and Toy Story 2 among other Pixar films and has produced or executive produced every Pixar project.

Toy Story 4 is scheduled for release in June 2019.