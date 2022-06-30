"I wish there was a better connection," Tim Allen said of the "real" Buzz Chris Evans voices in Lightyear and Allen's "toy" version in the Toy Story films

Tim Allen Says Chris Evans' Lightyear 'Doesn't Seem to Have Any Connection' to His Buzz

The original Buzz Lightyear Tim Allen is sharing his thoughts about the Toy Story spin-off Lightyear.

In the new animated prequel to the hit family franchise, Chris Evans voices Buzz Lightyear, the fictional space hero whom the toy Buzz (voiced in the Toy Story films by Allen, 69) is based on.

"The short answer is I've stayed out of this 'cause it has nothing to do [with my character]," Allen told Extra of the new film in an interview published Wednesday.

"This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies," he added.

The actor went on to say that he originally thought Lightyear would be "live action," with "real humans."

But at the end of the day, "There's really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody," Allen said, shouting out Buzz's enemy-turned-friend sheriff toy (voiced over the years by Tom Hanks).

And while he thinks the new film has "a wonderful story," Allen noted, "It just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy."

"I wish there was a better connection," he said.

Disney/Pixar's Lightyear, in theaters now, tells the origin story of the Space Ranger hero who inspired the toy, voiced by Allen in the Toy Story films. Here, he's played by Captain America alum Evans, 41, who said he was a "kid in a candy store" getting to be part of the project.

"The movie Toy Story was such an impactful film. It's so iconic and the characters had such variety. They just offer something that's so relatable," said Evans in a Lightyear behind-the-scenes featurette shared exclusively with PEOPLE earlier this month.