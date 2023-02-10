'Till' Actress Danielle Deadwyler Reacts to Oscars Snub: Voters 'Perhaps Chose Not to See the Film'

Danielle Deadwyler is speaking out after her movie Till did not receive any Oscar nominations this year.

During her appearance on the Kermode & Mayo's Take podcast Friday, Deadwyler, 40, suggested that Academy voters "perhaps chose not to see" her movie Till as she was asked whether she agreed with director Chinonye Chukwu's recent statement suggesting the industry is "perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women."

"We're talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film," Deadwyler told co-hosts Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo. "We're talking about misogynoir, like, it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it's direct or indirect. It impacts who we are."

"They did the critical assessment. I think the question is more on people who are living in whiteness, White people's assessment of the spaces that they are privileged by...," Deadwyler added.

Till, which released in theaters in October, follows the true story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley's fight for justice after his murder in 1955.

Chukwu posted her statement on Instagram just hours after nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Jan. 24. Though Till did not receive any Oscar nominations, Deadwyler earned nominations at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards. The actress also received the Gotham Award for Outstanding Lead Performance at the start of awards season late last year.

Danielle Deadwyler in Till. Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women," the director, who also made the 2019 film Clemency, wrote in a caption alongside a photo of herself posing with civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams at the film's October Los Angeles premiere.

Deadwyler also spoke to the "residual effects" of societal racism as she was asked about Chukwu's assessment of the industry.

"This is the thing: If it existed in a governmental capacity, if it exists on a societal capacity, be it global or American national, then it has had its residual effects," she said on the podcast. "It is in our [life], it is in our industries. It is a rampant thing."

The actress said "everyone" has a duty to "make more equitable" areas of society that still remain closed off to this day. "Nobody is absolved of not participating in racism and not knowing that there is a possibility of its lingering affect on the spaces and the institutions you've created," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees

As Deadwyler's podcast appearance ended, the actress appeared positive about Till's performance, even without an Oscar nomination to show for it.

"You know what? I've won. It's a beauty to share this film," she said.

Women Talking writer/director Sarah Polley, whose film earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, recently urged her Twitter followers to check out Till and praised Deadwyler's performance.

"Sorry I don't mean for this to become a Danielle Deadwyler fan account but so what if it is," Polley wrote last month, sharing a clip of her performance. "Please watch. And go see this incredible movie." She added in another tweet that Deadwyler "gave one of best performances of all time in Till, and the woman makes speeches like no other human. Always different, always brilliant beyond comprehension."

Prior to the Oscar nominations, Deborah Watts, a cousin of Emmett, told PEOPLE the movie "would be deserving" of awards attention: "It would be astonishing. It would be thrilling. Well deserved, long overdue. It would be the right thing to do."