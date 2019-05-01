Tilda Swinton Steps Out with Partner Sandro Kopp in Rare Sighting of Couple in New York City

Tilda Swinton is taking a bite out of the Big Apple.

The Suspiria actress was spotted on a rare outing with partner Sandro Kopp Tuesday in New York City, walking hand-in-hand with the German artist as they left the Bowery Hotel in SoHo.

Sandro Kopp, Tilda Swinton Splash

Swinton, 58, wore a long, black robe with gold embellishments and white sneakers, while a pair of pink pants snuck out at the bottom.

Kopp, meanwhile, matched his partner’s pants with a pink shirt, gray pants and a brown jacket and sunglasses.

The Oscar-winning actress met Kopp, 41, in 2004 on the set of The Chronicles of Narnia, when she played the White Witch and he was a centaur, she told the Daily Mail in 2014.

Sandro Kopp, Tilda Swinton ENT / Splash

Swinton shares 21-year-old twins Honor and Xavier with ex John Byrne, but told the outlet that Kopp gets along great with all of her family members.

“It’s all quite boring, really. The father of my children and I are good friends, and I’m now in a very happy other relationship,” she said. “And we’re all really good friends. It’s a very happy situation. Life doesn’t have to be complicated. You just have to have compassion with yourself and stop blaming yourself when things do get complicated.”

Swinton recently appeared in Avengers: Endgame as The Ancient One.

The film shattered box office records over the weekend with a $1.2 billion global opening.

In the U.S. alone, it brought in $350 million, blowing past the previous record of $257.7 million (set last year by Avengers: Infinity War).