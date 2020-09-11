One of TikTok's biggest stars, Addison Rae, is turning her focus from social media to film

TikTok Star Addison Rae Cast in Gender-Swap Reboot of She’s All That : 'My Dreams Are Coming True'

Addison Easterling is making her way to the big screen!

The TikTok star, known as Addison Rae on the social media platform, will make her acting debut in a gender-swapped reboot of She's All That.

The new movie, titled He's All That, will reimagine the original '90s rom-com from a teenage girl's perspective inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s role as Zack Siler in the teen classic. Easterling, 19, will portray the female lead, Padget, inspired by the character of Zack.

"AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!!" Easterling wrote on Instagram Friday. "I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT."

She continued, "I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️"

The original film centered on a popular high school jock who accepts a bet in transforming his school's nerdy outcast into a prom queen after being dumped by his girlfriend.

In a more modern twist, Easterling's character is as a social media influencer who decides to turn her school's biggest nerd into a prom king after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Rachael Leigh Cook played the outcast, Laney Boggs, in the original film.

The upcoming reboot plans to reunite the initial film's core creative team, with screenwriter R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the script of the 1999 film, penning the new script.

The original movie’s producers Jennifer Gigbot and Andrew Panay will also work on developing the new film. She's All That also starred Paul Walker, Matthew Lillard, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Anna Paquin, Gabrielle Union, Kieran Culkin and Usher.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said.

This marks a big career move for Easterling, who boasts 60 million TikTok followers, making her the second-most followed influencer on the platform behind Charli D’Amelio.

Easterling thanked her followers on TikTok on Friday for reaching 60 million, posting a video on the platform and writing, "60 MILLION????!!! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH. My life is forever changed! 😭😭❤️❤️."