Tiffany Haddish Would Teach Sex-Ed if Acting Doesn't Work Out: 'None of My Kids Would Have STDs'

Tiffany Haddish already has a back up plan if her skyrocketing career ever sizzles out.

The 38-year-old actress appears on the latest cover of Glamour where she looks ahead at what she wants out of her career — and admits she connected to her Night School character because it’s a path she could see herself following.

“I don’t mind being a teacher. I always say if this comedy thing doesn’t work out, I would probably be a sex education teacher,” she joked. “I would be the best sex education teacher. I guarantee none of my kids would have STDs after I finish teaching them.”

WATCH: Tiffany Haddish on Why She Wasn’t Nervous Attending Her First Met Gala

Haddish plays a night school teacher helping Kevin Hart get his GED as he strives for a better life in the upcoming movie. It mirrors the way she looks at her own life and how she’s worked to become one of the most in demand actresses today.

“My opportunities are whatever I create,” Haddish said. “My thoughts from two years ago is what’s happening right now. I really think my thoughts are my magic wand.”

Night School hits theaters September 28.