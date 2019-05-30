Tiffany Haddish Would Secretly Record Racist Feedback After Auditions: 'It Was Like My M.O.'

Tiffany Haddish had a sneaky way of finding out what people really thought after her auditions.

The actress, 39, appears on The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual comedy actress roundtable ahead on the Emmy awards where she revealed her way of spying on casting executives after meeting them.

“You know what I would do? I would put my phone on voice memo, put it in my bag, do my audition, walk out the room, leave my bag, come back and be like, ‘Oh I forgot my purse,’ get my purse, get in the car and listen,” she revealed, as fellow panelists Maya Rudolph, Jane Fonda, Regina Hall, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Natasha Lyonne and Alex Borstein yelped and laughed in surprise.

“They’d be like, ‘She’s not as urban as I thought she’d be,’ ” Haddish continued, quoting the things she would hear. “Or they’d be like, ‘She’s so ghetto, I just can’t. Her boobs aren’t big enough. I really think we should just go with a white girl. This role should be changed to white.’ ”

“Wait, how many rooms did you leave it in?” Rudolph asked in surprise.

“A lot. A lot. It was like my M.O.,” Haddish said, later adding. “I wanna hear so that I can grow. Also so I can write jokes about it, I can use it to my advantage…It helped me in the long run. I mean, sometimes it hurt my feelings. Sometimes, I was like, ‘Damn, what a bitch, I’m never going back in there again.'”

Haddish won an Emmy in 2018 for her hosting work on Saturday Night Live and is up for Emmy contention for her role in The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan. But the jokingly actress admitted in the panel that she would have turned the role down if it had come after her breakout success in 2017.

“Girls Trip hadn’t come out yet when I took that job. If I’d known it was going to make all this money, I would have been like, ‘I’m sorry, guys, I am going to do my own show. I’m going to do Hollywood and Haddish,’ ” Haddish joked.