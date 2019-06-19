Tiffany Haddish Says She's 'Not Gonna Spend No Money on a Date' as She Embraces the Single Life

Tiffany Haddish is just fine living up her single life, thank you very much.

PEOPLE caught up with The Kitchen actress, 39, at the launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on Tuesday, and the star dished on her spending habits — including when it comes to going out with a man.

“I’m a saver. C’mon man,” said Haddish, laughing. “I’m not trying to spend money on nothing. But what am I not gonna spend money on? I’m not gonna spend no money on a date.”

Fans likely won’t catch the star on a romantic night out these days anyway — she made it clear earlier this month on Twitter that she is not looking for a man.

“I want you to know the truth. I am not looking for a man right now,” she tweeted. “I am still trying to heal from my other ‘Great’ relationships.”

Though she won’t be spotted alongside a beau any time soon, Haddish made it clear that she is “doing really good” in the only relationship that matters: the one with herself.

“Maybe in a few years we might let someone else in,” she tweeted.

If she’s coming off “thirsty,” it’s because “I work really hard and everybody don’t sale [sic] Alkaline water with a PH of 8 or higher,” she joked.

And though she hasn’t shied away from sharing exactly what it is she would want in a future boyfriend, Haddish made it clear that a lot of what she tells the public is fake.

“Why would I tell the world what my real deal breakers are so a man can pretend till he got my heart?” she tweeted. “F— did that already.”

Late last year, Haddish got very specific with PEOPLE — and even said pal Taylor Swift has been giving her dating tips.

“Credit score has to be over 700, no kids, have his own place,” she said in November. “Basically don’t be living with your momma and daddy unless you are providing for [them].”

“[He has to] have confidence in himself, accomplish any task he sets out to do. Have a mole on his left foot. Good hygiene, pretty teeth,” she added, laughing. “He has to have a great smile and has to be willing to smile.”

Whether or not those deal breakers are true or not, Haddish — who had a blast at the launch of the new Harry Potter video game — is sure about one thing: Magic is real.

“It’s crazy. I was thinking about something the other day, and then boom, it showed up at my door,” she said about her experience with magic. “I did not even push a button. I didn’t tell nobody about it. I just thought about it for about 10 minutes. And then there it was.”

Perhaps her affinity for magic comes from her love of Harry Potter. Haddish served as a special guest wizard during the launch of the new Pokémon Go-style mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

“You see all the different wizards and the dementors and all these different creatures in my neighborhood in South Central L.A., walk around and play, maybe meet new people and lose 10 to 15 pounds,” she told PEOPLE about the game created by WB Games and Niantic. “Harry Potter inspired me with friendship, unity, love and magic. I feel like magic is often in my world, in my existence, because I believe in myself.”