Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx 'Success and Healing' After 'Medical Complication' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is sharing a message of support for Jamie Foxx after his recent "medical complication."

"First of all, that's the man," the actress, 43, told PEOPLE at her and the She Ready Foundation's 1st annual Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars. "What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there's nothing but love and peace over here for him."

"And I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff. He probably all right," Haddish continued. "He just don't wanna be bothered with y'all."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Haddish's comments come more than a month after Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on April 12 saying that he had sustained a "medical complication" the day prior. She announced on Instagram that her father had "experienced a medical complication" while in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action.

Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point. Since then, Foxx's daughter debunked a report that claimed her family was preparing for "the worst" in regard to her father's health. "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she captioned the post.

"In fact," Corinne continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Several celebrities have been showing support for the multi-hyphenate, including Garcelle Beauvais, who told PEOPLE last week that "it broke my heart that this horrible rumor [about Jamie's health] was running around."

"... I immediately got the right information, [but] I just think people can't run with stuff like that. It's hurtful to so many people," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jamie Foxx. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA

At Friday's event at The Beehive by SoLa Impact in Los Angeles, Haddish also opened up about her journey and told PEOPLE that she would "definitely include" her fosterhood experience in her life even if she could rewrite her own story.

As a child, Haddish was placed in foster care while her mom struggled with mental illness after a car accident left her with brain damage.

"I want them to learn that you're gonna make mistakes. Life is not gonna be perfect," she shared of her message to foster children. "There will be ups, there will be downs, but as long as you do something every day towards your goal, you will succeed. You will, you can achieve anything, and I want them to believe in themselves."

"Have the goal, believe you can achieve it and do the work towards it every day and you can do anything but know you're gonna fail. Know you're gonna make mistakes, know that people are gonna hate on you," Haddish later continued. "I mean, they've been hating on you and you in a foster care system, right? So just know that you can overcome any of that."

"As long as you put the work in and you believe, don't let the world tear you down because they gonna try, they gonna try to beat you up and you gotta just go and take them blows and come on back with it."