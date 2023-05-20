Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx 'Success and Healing' After 'Medical Complication' (Exclusive)

"What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there's nothing but love and peace over here for him," she tells PEOPLE

By
and
Published on May 20, 2023 12:04 PM
Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx
Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx.

Tiffany Haddish is sharing a message of support for Jamie Foxx after his recent "medical complication."

"First of all, that's the man," the actress, 43, told PEOPLE at her and the She Ready Foundation's 1st annual Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars. "What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there's nothing but love and peace over here for him."

"And I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff. He probably all right," Haddish continued. "He just don't wanna be bothered with y'all."

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Haddish's comments come more than a month after Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on April 12 saying that he had sustained a "medical complication" the day prior. She announced on Instagram that her father had "experienced a medical complication" while in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action.

Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point. Since then, Foxx's daughter debunked a report that claimed her family was preparing for "the worst" in regard to her father's health. "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she captioned the post.

"In fact," Corinne continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Several celebrities have been showing support for the multi-hyphenate, including Garcelle Beauvais, who told PEOPLE last week that "it broke my heart that this horrible rumor [about Jamie's health] was running around."

"... I immediately got the right information, [but] I just think people can't run with stuff like that. It's hurtful to so many people," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA

At Friday's event at The Beehive by SoLa Impact in Los Angeles, Haddish also opened up about her journey and told PEOPLE that she would "definitely include" her fosterhood experience in her life even if she could rewrite her own story.

As a child, Haddish was placed in foster care while her mom struggled with mental illness after a car accident left her with brain damage.

"I want them to learn that you're gonna make mistakes. Life is not gonna be perfect," she shared of her message to foster children. "There will be ups, there will be downs, but as long as you do something every day towards your goal, you will succeed. You will, you can achieve anything, and I want them to believe in themselves."

"Have the goal, believe you can achieve it and do the work towards it every day and you can do anything but know you're gonna fail. Know you're gonna make mistakes, know that people are gonna hate on you," Haddish later continued. "I mean, they've been hating on you and you in a foster care system, right? So just know that you can overcome any of that."

"As long as you put the work in and you believe, don't let the world tear you down because they gonna try, they gonna try to beat you up and you gotta just go and take them blows and come on back with it."

Related Articles
FAST X, Fast & Furious 10
'Fast X' Cameos: All the Surprise Appearances in the Star-Studded 'Fast & Furious' Sequel (Spoiler Alert!)
Auli'i Cravalho
Auliʻi Cravalho Not Reprising Moana Role in Live-Action Version: 'Honored to Pass This Baton'
'The Zone of Interest' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2023
Cate Blanchett Jokes She Was a 'Nobody' 'Elbowed Out of the Way' at Her First Cannes (Exclusive)
Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz Says She Was Drawn to 'Stay Awake' Partly Because 'I Understand Addiction' (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13919893m) Megan Fox 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'Slowly' Reconciling — But Wedding Planning Is 'Halted': Source (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford on Retiring Indiana Jones Role After New Movie: 'I Need to Sit Down and Rest a Little Bit'
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend Sr. at FYSEE | Netflix at Red Studios
Robert Downey Jr. and Wife Susan Downey Hold Hands at Netflix Event for 'Sr.' Documentary
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria, Reality, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney Says 'Reality' Role Is 'So Different' from 'Euphoria' and 'White Lotus' Parts (Exclusive)
Viola Davis attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Viola Davis on Roles for Black Women Over 50 in Hollywood: 'It's Like a Vast Desert' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' Soundtrack Is Here! Listen to New Songs Featuring Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and More
Jennifer Pfautch and Omari Hardwick at the premiere of "The Mother" held at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Omari Hardwick Reveals Secret to His 11-Year Marriage: 'Communication Is So Key' (Exclusive)
Taylor Lautner visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios; Taylor Lautner in the ©Summit Entertainment new movie : The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
Taylor Lautner Says He Grew Out of His 'Resentment' Toward 'Twilight' Fame: 'Now I Wouldn't Change It'
(L-R): Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Reviews Praise Harrison Ford's 'Most Emotional' Indy Performance
Fast X Cast
Ludacris' 'Fast X' Crew Supports Him at 'Mind-Blowing' Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'Trying Hard Not to Cry'
Will Smith talks Martin Lawrence off an 8-story ledge in a scene for "Bad Boys 4" in Atlanta, Georgia
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Film Daring Scene for 'Bad Boys 4' in Atlanta: Photo
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Spotted in Madrid as Johnny Depp Premieres His 'Comeback' at Cannes Film Festival