Tiffany Haddish Vows to Wear Fur 'Every Day' Until 'Police Stop Killing Black People'

Tiffany Haddish is making a bold statement as she protests police brutality.

The actress, 39, shared via Instagram that a fan gifted her her own fur vest after Haddish expressed interest in the garment. And now that she has one, Haddish doesn’t plan on taking it off until police brutality, particularly against black men and women, is addressed.

“I don’t know if you know this about me, but I’m about to start protesting,” she says in the video. “I’m going to wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest. So sorry PETA, don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police.”

She continues, “See how that go? Because people are important. And so are the animals – to keep me warm.”

Though it’s not clear whether Haddish is just joking, as she has a smile on her face the whole time, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) took to the comments section in her post to urge her to find another way to protest.

“We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals,” the organization commented. “We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn’t harm any humans or any animals, but is kind to all.”

The video came just the day before Haddish bombed her New Year’s Eve stand-up set in Miami. Although Haddish already tweeted after the show that she wishes it had gone “better,” the star told TMZ on Wednesday that she didn’t do her best because of being overworked.

“See, your brain is an interesting thing when you don’t get the proper amount of rest,” she told the outlet “You gotta understand, I worked almost every single day last year. I’ve only been home, I was doing the math yesterday, a grand total of 40 days. I slept in my bed a grand total of 28 days the whole year. And I worked all the way up literally until New Year’s.”