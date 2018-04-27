Tiffany Haddish Says She's Too Loud to Watch A Quiet Place in a Theater: 'I Talk All the Time!'

Don’t expect to see Tiffany Haddish at a screening of A Quiet Place.

While accepting the award for Female Star of Tomorrow at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, the actress, 38, explained why she’s not suited to watch the horror movie.

“They telling me to watch this quiet movie,” she said. “I ain’t gonna see the movie because it scares me.”

Haddish admitted that she’s too loud and reactive of a person to see A Quiet Place in theaters.

“I talk in the theaters, I talk all the time,” she said. “I talked to through this ceremony, I’m going to talk through another one. I can’t help myself. I like greatness and I will call it out every time I see it.”

Tiffany Haddish Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The movie, which John Krasinski directed and starred in alongside his wife Emily Blunt, centers on a family who have to stay silent in order to not alert the monsters outside, who hunt based on sound.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish Shares the Hilarious Reason Her Dog Makes Her Have to Buy New Underwear Regularly

Although the film has received rave reviews from critics and the public alike, many theatergoers have taken to social media to express the struggles they faced while trying to munch on nachos, candy and popcorn in a quiet theater.

So if fans are self-conscious about crunching on snacks, it might be best for Haddish to catch the film once it comes out on DVD.