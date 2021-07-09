Tiffany Haddish Told Nicolas Cage That She Had Her 'First Big O' While Watching Him in Face/Off

Tiffany Haddish is speaking candidly about her "first big O."

While appearing virtually on NPR's It's Been A Minute series, the 41-year-old actress and comedian chatted about starring alongside Nicolas Cage in an upcoming film and a NSFW confession she made to the actor about having her first orgasm while watching him in the 1997 action movie, Face/Off.

Detailing that the story "may be inappropriate," Haddish went on to explain, "I was at the movie theater seeing Face/Off. I was 17 years old on a date with this guy and nobody else was in the theater really, it was just us in the back of the theater. And we started making out and it was my first time being fiddled with, I would say it like that."

"And as I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big," she continued. "And that was my first big O."

Tiffany Haddish, Nicolas Cage Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Stephen Vaughan/Paramount/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

So when Haddish began to work with Cage, 57, on the forthcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the actress said she wondered whether or not to tell the Oscar winner about the experience, as it was all she could think about while working with him.

"It was a debate," she said. "'Should I tell Nicolas Cage this? This is inappropriate. I don't want him to hit me with a sexual harassment [claim], but I gotta tell him.'"

"You could tell he was getting irritated, and I was like, 'Look, I'm really intimidated by you, and I need to tell you something,'" Haddish continued. "'I have to tell you this story, man, and once I tell you this story, it'll be fine.'"

"... So now I'm standing across from this man with those same big old eyeballs … All I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with and how we were making out and then that feeling and then how weird I feel in remembering this in front of him," Haddish explained.

When asked how the National Treasure star reacted to her story, Haddish said that Cage was a good sport about her tale.

"When I told him, he laughed super hard and he goes, 'You know, my first wife saw me in a movie and said she was gonna marry me and we ended up getting married,'" she said, with Cage referring to his first wife, Patricia Arquette, whom he tied the knot with in 1995.

"I said, 'Yeah, well, I didn't say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, Okay?'" Haddish then joked, "'I'm just letting you know that this is a thought that's been running through my mind, and it's keeping me from doing my job.'"