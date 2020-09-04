Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus: 'I've Been Tested 12 Times'

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about how she tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci in a video posted on her YouTube page this week in which she opened up about her experience with testing and learning she was positive for the disease.

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish told Fauci. “I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

Haddish got tested again when someone else she knew tested positive.

“Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus,” she said.

The Girls Trip star explained that while she did not exhibit any symptoms, she remained in quarantine with her dogs.

“Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies,” Haddish said. “That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”

"Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don't have any antibodies," she added. "So I think I'm superhuman."

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the best way to prevent getting the coronavirus was to wear “a mask” and through “physical distancing.”

“Sit a certain distance away and avoid crowds,” he said, adding the best way to boost an immune system was to “lead a healthy life.”

“Get good sleep,” Fauci said. “Exercise. Those are the best things that are so much better than a bunch of herbs that really have never really been shown to do that.”