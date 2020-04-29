Tiffany Haddish Accidentally Went to the Restroom During a Zoom Call: 'Y'all Can See Me?!'

Tiffany Haddish learned the ins and outs of Zoom the hard way.

The actress and comedian, 40, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday where she told host Ellen DeGeneres about her unfortunate introduction to Zoom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You were in a meeting on Zoom. How in the world did this happen? Explain what you did because you seem like you would have figured this out before you made this mistake," DeGeneres, 62, said.

Haddish didn't mind recalling the incident, saying, "I thought whoever is on the front thing is all you can see. I thought I ain't gonna say nothing, but I gotta use the restroom."

"I didn’t want to leave the meeting either, so I took the phone with me because I didn't know you could scroll over and everybody could see everybody. I didn’t know," the Girls Trip star said.

Image zoom EllenTube

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Dishes on Her Date with Common and Why They Are Using Bumble to Communicate

She continued, "I took it with me, started using the bathroom and they were like, 'Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?'"

"I was like, 'Y'all can see me!?'" the star said. "Needless to say, I sold that show. I sold the show."

DeGeneres jokingly said, "Because they felt so bad for you."

Haddish has been more and more open as to how she has been spending her time while staying at home amid the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the actress revealed she and rapper Common were self-isolating together during the outbreak when the two appeared in an interview with Cedric the Entertainer.

“That was an exclusive,” she said in the chat, captured by the Jasmine Brand. “And since we’re on quarantine, I can’t get my [birth control] shot, so let’s see what happens!”

Haddish and Common also both recently had a “virtual date” via Bumble, highlighting the app’s useful functionalities to building a connection while social distancing.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Dishes on Her Date with Common and Why They Are Using Bumble to Communicate

“You look very beautiful,” Common, 48, told Haddish on the date, video of which was posted to Bumble’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

“You looking very handsome yourself,” she gushed, later calling Common, “so sweet and romantic.”

“I would love to see you again,” he told her before the two signed off by exchanging, “Love you” goodbyes.

Back in January, at the Like a Boss premiere, Haddish told PEOPLE Now that she was making time for love in 2020.

"Whoever like me, holler. Make sure your credit right. [Make sure] you ain’t got no whole bunch of kids. If you got kids, they need to be already grown. I don’t need to be teaching them how to wash clothes, how to clean their room or nothing like that," she said. "You need to be a grown-ass man. You need to be a full man — not living with your mama, unless she’s sick and you’re taking care of her."

She added, "I want a real man that got his own business going, his own career going on. And not needing me for nothing but companionship, an ear to listen to, and a little bit of a good time."