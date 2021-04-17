Tiffany Haddish Tears Up as Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Her with Special Message After Grammy Win

Tiffany Haddish is the second Black woman to win a Grammy for best comedy album after Whoopi Goldberg became the first in 1986

Tiffany Haddish is "one funny woman," according to one of the funniest women alive.

On Friday, the Bad Trip star, 41, was surprised with a video message from Whoopi Goldberg, congratulating her on her recent historic Grammy Awards win. "That's the one I won 155 years ago," Goldberg noted in the video message, which aired during Haddish's guest-hosting appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And if I was there right now, I'd say, 'Congratulations, but it's not a surprise 'cause you're one funny woman, one funny woman,' " she continued from her makeup chair. "You know what I really wanna say. But I don't wanna say it like that, because I don't wanna get hit by lightning. But she's funny. So I'd say just, 'Congratulations.' "

Goldberg also pulled her glam team, including her daughter Alex Martin, into the video message to help her congratulate the first-time Grammy winner.

Goldberg and Haddish previously starred together as mother and daughter in Tyler Perry's 2018 comedy Nobody's Fool.

Haddish took home the Grammy Award for best comedy album last month, for her standup special Black Mitzvah. She's the second Black woman to win the award after Goldberg became the first in 1986, winning for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording.

Last month, Haddish learned of her big win during another televised surprise, while hosting her CBS reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things. "I'm just happy to be nominated, personally," she told two little girls, before her producer told her she had won.

"Y'all serious?" she said in response, while wiping away her happy tears. "I really won? You know a Black woman hasn't won in that category since 1986? A Black woman hasn't won in that category since Whoopi Goldberg."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Tiffany Haddish Grammy Credit: Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish Tears Up on Set as She Learns She Won a Grammy: 'Can I Tell You Why I'm Crying?'

Haddish explained the significance of her win to her young guests.

"Can I tell you why I'm crying?" she said. "It's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross and it's a lot of times you feel like, 'What? Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?' And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds, you just say, 'You know what? I'm gonna put my best foot forward and I'm gonna give the world the best that I've got.' Anything is possible."