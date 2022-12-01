Tiffany Haddish Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap

Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday.

The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22.

Haddish documented her look for the night on Instagram, writing in the caption, "I am so Grateful that My God keeps Me Surround by the best. Thank you team."

This week's premiere comes around eight months after Will struck Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in March after Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved head. (The actress, 51, lives with alopecia.) Will — who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending its ceremonies for the next 10 years — recalled on the Daily Show Monday that he "lost it"

"You just don't know what's going on with people, and I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all," he told host Trevor Noah of the incident.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

At the Governors Ball directly after the Oscars earlier this year, Haddish told PEOPLE her reaction to the controversial moment when Will hit Rock, 57, onstage.

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me," she said at the time. "As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you."

"And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives."

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On the Emancipation red carpet, Will told PEOPLE why he wanted to make the new drama, which tells the true story of a man who escapes slavery.

"I just felt like I was seeing a lot of the same patterns where we're starting to creep up in the American media and social media. I wanted to be a part of creating something that could be helpful," he said. "There's a harsh reality in this film that I feel when you confront it, when you have to look at it, I hope it creates empathy and compassion that will help us to avoid some of the same paths that we went down as a country in the past."

From left: Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Will said in a video earlier this summer that he has been doing "a lot of thinking and personal work" in the months since the Oscars incident.

He added, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Will explained at the time that he is "trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself," adding, "I'm human. I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s---."

Emancipation is in theaters Friday and begins streaming globally on Apple TV+ Dec. 9.