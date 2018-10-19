Tiffany Haddish Says Her Stepfather Claimed He Tried to Kill Her and Her Mother in a Car Crash

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about a traumatic experience concerning her family.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress said her stepfather once told her he had tried to kill her, her mother, and her siblings in a car accident in 1988.

Haddish, who has been open about her tough childhood in her book The Last Black Unicorn, alleged her stepfather had told her he cut the brakes of her mother’s car before a car crash that left her mother with severe brain damage.

She said in the interview she was uncertain if he had been telling her the truth but that she was immediately overcome with getting back at him.

Haddish did not identify her stepfather or her half-siblings in the interview or her book and PEOPLE has been unable to identify or contact him for comment.

“I was like, ‘I must get revenge!'” she told the Times. She added her grandmother convinced her to let things be and let God handle it.

“His life was going really great when I was trying to get revenge,” the actress said. “As soon as I stopped doing that, life started kicking him in the a—.”

A rep for Haddish did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tiffany Haddish Emma McIntyre/Getty

The star said she became depressed so began going to therapy and she was soon encouraged to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

Raised by her mother, a small-business owner, and her grandmother in South Central L.A., the comedian wrote she had a happy childhood until the car accident when she was 8.

“After the accident, oh my God, she would say the worst things to me, like ‘You look like your ugly ass daddy, I hate him. I hate you.'” Haddish wrote. “She couldn’t get all her words out, so she’d just punch me. Just full on. Because of her, I can take a punch like nobody’s business. Teachers would ask, ‘Why’s Tiffany’s lip busted?’ I didn’t say anything. As bad as she was to me, I still couldn’t help but love her.”

When she was 13, Haddish wrote her mother got into an altercation with a neighbor that led to her mother’s schizophrenia diagnosis.

“So my mom went into a mental facility and me and my four younger sisters and brothers went into foster care. I was in group homes for a while,” she wrote. “I hate thinking about that. It was more like prison. My comedy skills came in really handy. I thought that if I made these girls laugh they wouldn’t beat me up. But bully girl said, ‘Ahh b—-, we still going to beat your a— . . . but you funny.'”

Since then, Haddish has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her breakthrough Girls Trip in 2017, followed by an Emmy Award for her appearance on Saturday Night Live.