Tiffany Haddish Says Every Time She's Pulled Over by Cops She Wonders If It's Her 'Last Day on Earth'

Tiffany Haddish is tired of feeling afraid because of the color of her skin.

While attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Friday, the actress and comedian, 40, spoke about the terrifying realities of what it’s like to be Black in America.

“I can’t even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over — and I got a Tesla,” she told CNN at the protest. “I shouldn’t be afraid when I see those lights come on behind me, right? I shouldn’t feel like, is this gonna be the last day that I’m on earth? I shouldn’t feel like it’s dangerous to be born the way I was born.”

"There's certain people in my family, if they walk out the door, they might not come back. I try to laugh and figure out a way to make it funny ... It's really hard. I got PTSD watching my friends being killed by the police. It's scary, you shouldn't be scared to be in America," Haddish, who wore a shirt with the words "Fed Up" on it, continued. "It's supposed to be the land of the free, the home of the brave and you're supposed to be able to have a pursuit of happiness. We're just trying to pursue that you don't get killed today."

While addressing protestors outside of the Laugh Factory comedy club, Haddish became emotional as she spoke about being “so tired of all this violence.”

“I want the people to be empowered. I want power for the people. I want the people to be able to help create laws that can protect us and I want us to be able to prosper and have success and our children to be healthy,” she said, according to a video posted by Variety.

“I just want the best for all of us and I feel like we all want that, but then there’s some other people that just want the best for themselves, and you know what, that’s cool, take care of you, but don’t try and hurt somebody else in the process,” she added.

Amid worldwide unrest over the killings of unarmed black men and women, Haddish said it’s been “extremely difficult” to be the “administrator of joy” she usually is.

“It has been so difficult for me to express any kind of joy or bring any kind of happiness or anything because I’m watching the world fall apart,” she said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday. “And it feels like it needs to fall apart, things need to fall apart and be put back together again in a way that’s fair.”

Haddish went on to open up about attending George Floyd’s funeral in Minneapolis earlier this month. “The thing that made me really want to be there is I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police, I have watched people be murdered in front of me as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl, you know, and there was nothing I could do,” she said. “I wanted to be there in support of the families because I understand how they feel.”

“Being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I’ve already went to,” she said. “All the people I went to school with who’ve passed away or been locked up for no reason, just because they couldn’t afford a good lawyer or [were] accused of things they didn’t do.”

Haddish added, “I cried so much...it was like all the tears I’ve ever wanted to cry were coming out.”

