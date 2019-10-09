Tiffany Haddish Says Pal Kevin Hart Is Doing 'Really, Really Good' One Month After Car Crash

Tiffany Haddish is giving an update on her friend Kevin Hart after his scary car crash.

The actress and comedian, 39, attended Tyler Perry’s new studio opening in Atlanta earlier this week where she told Extra that she had recently chatted with Hart, 40.

“He’s doing really really good. I talked to him the other day. He is doing good,” Haddish said.

Last month, Hart was hospitalized and underwent surgery after he suffered “major back injuries” when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

The comedian was hurt after the vehicle’s driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol previously said.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Is Out of the Hospital and Being Treated at a Rehab Facility Following Car Crash

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ reporters outside the hospital days later that Hart is doing “great” and is expected to fully recover.

“He’s gonna be just fine. He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank god,” she said as she returned from a coffee run. “He’s fine, he’s awake.”

Hart bought himself the Barracuda as a 40th birthday present in July, and showed off his new ride on Instagram, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.”

His friend and Jumanji costar Dwayne Johnson also gave an update on Hart during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson, 47, joked. “These things happen in life, and thank God he was strapped in tight to his car seat. We spoke to his pediatrician and he’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know, but l love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. Thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man. I wish him the best.”