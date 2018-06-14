Tiffany Haddish Recalls Strange Encounter with 'Racist' Roseanne Barr: 'F— That Bitch'

Tiffany Haddish had an uncomfortable encounter with Roseanne Barr long before the Roseanne star got in trouble for her racist remarks.

Haddish appears on the latest cover of The Hollywood Reporter where she recalls an early experience with Barr when she wasn’t yet famous. The Girl’s Trip actress says she had a friend who lived in the same neighborhood as Barr, who wasn’t particularly nice to her when she introduced herself.

“One day, we were walking around the neighborhood, and Anna says, ‘Oh, Roseanne lives there,’ ” she recalls. “Now, I loved Roseanne, and the next day we walked by, and she was in her yard. I say, ‘Hiiii, Roseanne.’ She looks at me [makes a disgusted face], and ran in the house. I thought, ‘Maybe she don’t want to be bothered today.’ ”

Tiffany Haddish and Roseanne Barr Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She continues, “A week later, we walk by again, and I told Anna — she’s Hispanic, but she looks white — she should say hi this time. So she says, ‘Hi, Roseanne,’ and Roseanne goes, ‘Hey!’ I thought, ‘Maybe she got to know us.’ ”

But Haddish says Barr’s reaction towards her didn’t change when they walked by the comedian’s house a third time.

“Then I go back, like, a week later, I wave again and say, ‘Hi, Roseanne! I love your comedy,’ and she [makes the same disgusted face] and turns her head,” Haddish reveals. “I think, ‘F— that bitch.’ That was 2000, maybe 2001, so it’s not new. She been racist, why’d you all give her a TV show?”

In May, ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot after Barr compared former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape in a now-deleted tweet. The actress later claimed that she had taken Ambien before she began tweeting and that she didn’t know Jarrett is black.