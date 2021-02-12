The fan, a 67-year woman, wrote to Tiffany Haddish and advised the actress, "Don't walk around naked — make him work for it"

Tiffany Haddish Tried Out Racy Romance Tips a Fan Sent Her, Jokes 'I Think They're Working' on Common

Tiffany Haddish is using advice from a fan to fan the flames of passion!

On Friday's episode of the new PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, the Like a Boss actress opens up about some hilarious (albeit useful!) tips she got from a 67-year-old fan who wrote to her — and she has already used some on it on boyfriend Common!

"She said she was single and she gave me all the tips that she wish somebody would have told her when she was dating [and] when she got married ... that would have probably made her marriage last longer and would have made it easier for her," says Haddish, 41.

Some of the fan's standout advice? " 'When you have an argument with him, express how you feel. You don't got to scream at him, but express how you feel and then shut up,' " she recalls, as well as, " 'Don't walk around naked — make him work for it.' "

"She's like, 'Always wear a nightgown to bed. Never go to bed naked — make him work to see you naked,' " Haddish adds.

Image zoom Common and Tiffany Haddish | Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Of whether she has tried out any of the fan's tips, Haddish jokes, "I have been using some of the nuggets and I think they're working."

This year, she and Common, 48, aren't planning to make a huge deal out of Valentine's Day, as it's not something she usually celebrates in the traditional sense.

"I'm not going to let society tell me what day I'm supposed to be loving on somebody," says the Girls Trip star. "If somebody's supposed to be loving on me, that needs to happen on a daily basis."

Right now, the couple is seeing each other about two to three times a week due to the rapper's busy schedule as he works on his next album.

"But we talk every day," Haddish says. "We're always FaceTiming and checking in with each other and making sure we're doing good."

"It's funny because when we do get together ... you know [when] how you haven't seen your bestie in a long time?" she adds. "He'll be like, 'This gets on my nerves when you do this.' And we're laughing about it."