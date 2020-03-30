Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Girls Trip Cast Had a Zoom Chat as They Social Distance to Plan Sequel

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

Celebrities, they’re just like us: Hollywood’s biggest stars are also turning to video conferencing to catch up with friends and plan projects while they practice social distancing at home.

Tiffany Haddish told HuffPost in a recent interview that she and her Girls Trip costars — Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith — caught up on a two-hour Zoom video call last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The conversation quickly turned into a brainstorming session for Girls Trip 2, the actress, 40, said.

Universal Pictures, which released the blockbuster comedy in 2017, has yet to officially announce a sequel. Girls Trip follows four best friends, aka “The Flossy Posse” (played by Haddish, Hall, Latifah and Smith) as they take a “last hurrah” trip to New Orleans.

Haddish’s breakout role as Dina, the absinthe-serving, twerking firecracker of the crew, cemented her place in Hollywood as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Girls Trip was a commercial success, too, earning about $140 million at the North American box office. It’s no surprise then, that several cast members have said they’re on board for a sequel.

During her appearance on People Now last May, Latifah discussed the overwhelming support for a sequel. “Everybody’s in, Everybody’s down for number two …so we’re just waiting for a script,” she said.

But Haddish told HuffPost that Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the first film with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, already wrote something.

“Then it was like, ‘Oh, you guys want too much money,’” Haddish said. (She added that she made $80,000 for Girls Trip.)

Haddish said Latifah, Hall, Smith and her decided to continue working on the sequel themselves, agreeing to meet again on Friday to work on the script.

“We might decide not to even make it Girls Trip,” Haddish said. “Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make Girls Trip 2.”

So where would “The Flossy Posse” head next? Latifah told People Now the squad’s antics may take them overseas. “I’ve been throwing Rio [de Janeiro] from the beginning … definitely down with South Africa, too” she said.

