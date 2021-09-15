Tiffany Haddish Reveals How Common Reacted to Her Shaved Head: 'You're Gorgeous!'

"I'm going to put my bald head on your bald head!" Tiffany Haddish said she told boyfriend Common during an appearance on Red Table Talk

Tiffany Haddish said less is more for boyfriend Common — at least when it comes to her hair.

The 41-year-old actress and comedian stopped by Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk this week, and the conversation turned to the super-short hairdos that all four women at the table — Haddish, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris — currently sport.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the exclusive first look at the ladies' chat with Haddish, Willow, 20, asked the Girls Trip star what "her man" thought of her new hairstyle.

"First, I was concerned," Haddish said. However, when she showed Common, 49, her haircut via FaceTime, Haddish said he was pleasantly surprised.

"You're beautiful, you look so beautiful!" he said, according to his girlfriend. "Look at your face, you're gorgeous! I could see you, I could see all of you."

Haddish was so pleased with his reaction, she told the ladies at the table, "I was like, 'When I get home, you're gonna get it! I'm going to put my bald head on your bald head!' "

Last year, Haddish spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her decision to shave her head, saying that it was a way of getting to know herself better.

"I wanted to know what I look like, from my head to toe. Like, who am I, from head to toe," she said, also noting that wigs tend to "fit better."

Earlier this week, Haddish stopped by the SmartLess podcast and joked to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that she wants her "Blue Sky" rapper boyfriend to propose to her with "an apartment building."

"We don't live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend," she began. "If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don't want a ring, I want an apartment building."

And Haddish doesn't want just any apartment. She added, "You know they present you with a ring, I want him to present me with the deed to a duplex or a 36-plex. Present me with an apartment building."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Haddish and Common have been going strong for over a year. The actress first confirmed her relationship in August 2020, telling Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride, "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in."

That same month, Common called his girlfriend a "wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person" during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He added, "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."