Tiffany Haddish on What Sets Common Apart from Past Partners: He Makes 'My Light Shine Even Bigger'

Tiffany Haddish has never been with someone like Common.

The stars tested the waters via Bumble earlier this year, meeting up for virtual dates to see whether there was any chemistry between them (the answer was a resounding yes). Now, months into their relationship, Haddish, 41, tells PEOPLE what sets the rapper apart from the rest.

"What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations," she says. "And we do argue, but it's not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other's character down. It's more like grown-ups. And I don't think I've ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out on my name or trying to belittle me."

"This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who's not trying to make me turn my light out," Haddish adds of Common. "They're trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It's refreshing."

So supportive in fact, Common, 48, didn't set any ground rules forbidding their personal life from popping up in Haddish's stand-up comedy material one day. "We never set rules like that or anything. He's always like, 'You're an artist, you've got create. If I'm in your world then I understand — just make sure I know about it beforehand.' "

Though she's more than happy with her boyfriend, the comedian explains that she's a realist when it comes to finding a partner.

"He's still not the whole entire package, but he's a majority of the change that I need. I don't think anybody is the whole package," Haddish says. "I might be a pessimist in this way, but I don't think there's any person that's the whole shebang, everything you want. I think that's impossible."

The Night School actress adds that she monitors her expectations to make sure they aren't unattainably high, then having "people let you down."

"I'd rather keep my expectations super-low and let them supersede that," she says.

As far as what they like to do when they're together — their work schedules often keep them apart, though Haddish says the distance makes their time reunited "more special" — she says they do a lot of dancing: "I never watched us dance before, but in my mind, we're real good at it because we move so well together."

Haddish can recall the ups and downs of dating before Common, so much so that she's offering her best advice to fans with a new Bumble campaign. As part of the Don't Text Your Ex series, the star gives tips for navigating the dating world, just in time for Dating Sunday — the first Sunday after New Year's Eve, known as the busiest online dating day of the year.

Haddish tells PEOPLE the real "perk" of virtual dating is being able to meet people in a stress-free way.

"You can see them and talk to them through the app. To me, that's the No. 1 aspect, because then if you don't like something they say or you ain't feeling them, then bye-bye," she says. "You don't have to be bothered with them."

"I was using my Bumble and going on dates, but I would talk to the guys and they wouldn't believe it was me at first!" Haddish recalls dabbling in the dating world back in 2019. "I'd be like, 'Let's FaceTime,' and we would video chat through the app, and I would talk to them, and then, 'Oh, my God. It's really you.' Then we would go to dinner or go dancing, go have drinks, or something like that. If I liked the guy, I would keep talking to him."