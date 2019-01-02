Tiffany Haddish Says She Regrets Rough New Year's Eve Set as Comedians Come to Her Defense

Tiffany Haddish started 2019 off on a very rough foot.

The comedian and Girls Trip star, 39, bombed her New Year’s Eve stand-up show at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, reportedly forgetting much of her material and failing to recover, even as fans walked out of the show in frustration.

Haddish owned up to her failure on Tuesday, tweeting out a report of the show with a note, “Yes, this happened.”

“I wish it was better Miami,” she wrote. “I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”

Part of the problem could be that Haddish was out parting until the wee hours of the morning.

Hours before the show, Haddish posted a video on Instagram explaining that she was just coming off a bender. “I ain’t going to lie to you. I’ve been out here in Miami since yesterday morning and I partied. I partied all night. Not even night, I partied all morning! I went to bed at 7 a.m.,” she said, admitting the “Ciroc is still in my system.”

“I’m up,” she added, stumbling to remember the name of her venue. “I’m getting ready to do this show tonight. New Year’s Eve I’m about to party some more. Who coming to party with me?”

Regardless of what happened, Haddish had the support of many celebrities on social media.

“This is the price of fame when you’re a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn’t a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs,” wrote Kathy Griffin. “You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can’t wait to see you live! Ignore the haters!”

“Happens to the best of us! You’re the s—!” said comedian Chris D’Eia, with Marlon Waynes adding, “To be honest New Year’s Eve sets are haaaaard as f–! I had a weird ass ending to my show last night too. Stopped mid joke to do countdown then… GOOD NIGHT.“

Joked Chrissy Teigen, referencing her own New Year’s Eve snafu: “I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. F– it, we good and you are a queen.”

Patton Oswalt shared his own failed set. “Five years ago I did a set at the Improv where half the audience walked out — ‘cuz the comic before me killed SO hard they wanted to go to the bar and say hi to him,” he tweeted. “It’s okay, and this will be a blip on what I promise will be a brilliant career. KEEP GOING.”

Haddish’s will net be onstage over the last weekend in January, where she will perform two days at The Mirage Terry Fator Theater in Las Vegas. Nevada.

Her “She Ready” tour continues through February and March, with stops in Albuquerque, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Oregon and Seattle.

The Night School and Nobody’s Fool star has a number of films coming down the pike, including The Kitchen, Limited Partners, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.