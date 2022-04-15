Tiffany Haddish Jokes Her Recent DUI Arrest Was a 'Dumb Unfortunate Incident'

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia on Jan. 14 for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway

Tiffany Haddish can't help but crack a joke, even when it comes to her run-in with the law.

The conversation came during her monologue on the talk show, where the newly single Haddish — who split from Common in November after a year of dating — teased that she's been "looking for a man" with a perfect credit score.

She said she was praying to God for a partner and instead, he sent her four men in uniform.

"Yeah, they were the police. They got good benefits and everything so I can't even be mad," Haddish joked.

"And yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stand for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents," she continued, asking the audience if they wanted to see her mugshot.

"Still cute… looking good," Haddish said as her picture appeared on screen. "I'm going to turn that into an NFT."

PEOPLE confirmed that the Girls Trip star was arrested by Peachtree City police officers on Jan. 14 for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

According to authorities, officers received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel on Highway 74. While en route, officers located a car that matched the description from the 911 call and conducted a traffic stop.

"Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence," police told PEOPLE. "She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."

Haddish's arrest followed a difficult few weeks for the actress that included four deaths in her personal life: her grandmother (who raised her), her pet dog, and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig.

Speaking with Extra in an interview at the time, Haddish said she was "just sad because I've had some losses."

She also told Entertainment Tonight that her "personal life is in shambles."