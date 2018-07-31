Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was Raped at 17 By a Police Cadet: I Went to 'Counseling'

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about a dark time in her life.

The 38-year-old actress appears on the latest cover of Glamour where she recalled being allegedly raped by a police cadet when she was only 17. Haddish said the incident led to her seeking help and shaped the way she approached men in her life.

“That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling,” she said.

“I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive,” she explained. “You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.”

WATCH: Tiffany Haddish on Why She Wasn’t Nervous Attending Her First Met Gala

The experience also led her to want to make a change and help victims of sexual assault. But the actress said she’s still figuring out what to do instead of just being vocal about it.

“Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan,” Haddish said. “I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”